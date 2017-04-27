French Court Not to Extradite to Serbia Ex-Kosovo PM Accused of War Crimes

PARIS (Sputnik) – An appeals court in the French city of Colmar on Thursday turned down Serbia’s request on extradition of former Prime Minister of Kosovo Republic Ramush Haradinaj, the court’s representative told Sputnik Thursday.
"The court decided not to hand him over to the Serbia’s authorities. He will not be extradited to Serbia," the representative said.
Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.
All comments
Show new comments (0)