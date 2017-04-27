French Court Not to Extradite to Serbia Ex-Kosovo PM Accused of War Crimes

PARIS (Sputnik) – An appeals court in the French city of Colmar on Thursday turned down Serbia’s request on extradition of former Prime Minister of Kosovo Republic Ramush Haradinaj, the court’s representative told Sputnik Thursday.

"The court decided not to hand him over to the Serbia’s authorities. He will not be extradited to Serbia," the representative said.

Haradinaj served as a rebel commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army in the 1998-1999 Kosovo conflict. He was detained on January 4 by French police in Basel on a Serbian arrest warrant that alleges that he committed war crimes during his time as a guerrilla commander.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.