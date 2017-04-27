Register
11:06 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France March 17, 2017

    'Disastrous Rule', Again? 'If You Like Hollande, You'll Be Crazy About Macron'

    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (42)
    256050

    Casting a ballot in favor of Emmanuel Macron is tantamount to voting for the continuation of the disastrous rule of socialist French President Francois Hollande, Yannick Moreau, a member of the center-right Republicans party, told Sputnik France.

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron (L) alongside President Francois Hollande (R). File photo.
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Hollande Vows to Vote for Macron in 2nd Round of Election, Says Le Pen 'Poses Risk' to France
    In an interview with Sputnik France, Yannick Moreau, a member of the center-right Republicans party, claimed that voting for Emmanuel Macron in the second round of French elections meant support for the continuation of the disastrous rule of French President Francois Hollande.

    The interview came a few days after the first round of the presidential election took place in France, in which independent candidate Emmanuel Macron received 24.01 percent of the votes, more than any other candidate.

    Marine Le Pen, the right-wing populist leader of the National Front, came in second with 21.53 percent.

    French centrist presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, talks to workers at the Whirlpool home appliance factory, Wednesday April 26, 2017 in Amiens, northern France
    © AP Photo/ Thibault Camus
    French centrist presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, talks to workers at the Whirlpool home appliance factory, Wednesday April 26, 2017 in Amiens, northern France

    Both are now preparing for the second round of elections, which is to be held on May 7.

    The two candidates succeeded in defeating the center-right candidate Francois Fillon, who obtained 19.91 percent of the vote, as well as the radical leftist Melenchon, who gained 19.64 percent.

    Notably, presidential candidate Francois Fillon, who failed to make it to the runoff, urged voters to vote for Macron, claiming that "far-right leader Marine Le Pen would bankrupt France if elected," according to Reuters.

    However, some members of the Republicans party have reportedly urged voters to support neither Macron nor Le Pen during the runoff vote.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, casts her ballot in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, April 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    Why French Far-Left Candidate Refused to Vote Against Far-Right Le Pen This Time
    Commenting on this in an interview with Sputnik France, journalist and writer Andre Bercoff said that similar calls are out of line with what the Republicans said during the election campaign.

    This, in turn, adds to the confusion that currently prevails on the right of the political spectrum in France, reflecting an election in which the country's traditional left-right dichotomy (which itself dates back to the early, post-revolutionary days of the French National Assembly) was called into question.

    "For a very long time, they have said that Macron is the second Hollande and that Macron is the illegitimate son of Hollande and the financial world. And now some of them, including Fillon, call [on voters] to back Macron. This causes confusion among some of the Republicans party activists," Bercoff said.

    Yannick Moreau, for his part, warned against voting for either of the two presidential hopefuls during the runoff.

    "Here we are dealing with inconsistency, which must be avoided at all costs. I think that the right-wing party members calling for support for Macron is a sign of irresponsibility on the part of political figures," he said.

    "I can understand when they say that there is no need to vote for Marine Le Pen, but at the same time, it's necessary to say that voters should support neither Marine Le Pen nor Emmanuel Macron," according to Moreau.

    "Voting for Emmanuel Macron means that a person wants to back the continuation of disastrous rule of [current French President] Francois Hollande. If you like Hollande, you will be crazy about Macron," he said.

    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron presents his program
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    'Macron Preparing Anti-Family-Policy', Ranks Money Above People - Anti-Gay Movement
    According to him, the Republicans should try to gain a majority in the People's Assembly and in the Senate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for June 2017.

    In the meantime, a fresh OpinionWay poll revealed on Wednesday that far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen had improved her chances to beat independent Emmanuel Macron by 1 percent since Tuesday but is still expected to lose the second round of the election.

    According to the survey, Le Pen is estimated to secure 40 percent of votes in the runoff against Macron's 60 percent.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (42)

    Related:

    France’s Macron Campaign Denies RT Access to Headquarters... Again
    France's Le Pen Wishes to Maintain Peaceful Relations With Russia, US, UK
    France Reeling From Political Bombshell Caused by Failure of Two-Party State
    Election in France: 'Despair Over the Existing Policy and Hope for Changes'
    Tags:
    presidential runoff, voters, activists, elections, Republicans, Emmanuel Macron, Francois Hollande, Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok