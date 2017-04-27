Register
08:03 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People walk past campaign posters of Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party leader, and Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 10, 2017

    Russian Foreign Ministry Says French Presidential Run Not Moscow's Business

    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7510

    Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has denied her country was rooting for French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, in an interview published Thursday, saying it was not Moscow’s business.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Grilled by Yahoo Global News on whether Russia supported the right-winger, Maria Zakharova replied, "We do not support candidates for foreign elections. It’s not our business at all."

    She echoed a statement made this Monday by President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov who said Russia had never meddled in electoral processes in other countries and would respect whatever choice French voters make when they go to the polls in the presidential runoff on May 7.

    Marine Le Pen, French presidential candidate and leader of the political party the National Front, during a news conference following the first round of the presidential election.
    © Sputnik/ Kristina Afanasyeva
    Le Pen's Chances to Defeat Macron in French Presidential Run-Off Up by 1% - Poll
    Le Pen qualified for the second round after coming out on top alongside centrist Emmanuel Macron in last Sunday’s voting. She said previously she wanted to mend ties with Russia.

    Zakharova also rejected allegations levelled at Moscow by US intelligence agencies who claimed the Russian government ran a campaign to undermine last year’s presidential elections in the United States.

    On March 30, President Vladimir Putin issued a direct denial of the allegations. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also reiterated Moscow's assertion that the US claims of Russian interference in the election were completely unfounded.

    Related:

    Striking Factory Workers Give Cold Reception to Macron After Le Pen's Visit
    France's Le Pen Wishes to Maintain Peaceful Relations With Russia, US, UK
    Marine Le Pen 'Satisfied' With Result of 1st Round of French Presidential Vote
    Tags:
    French Presidential Election 2017, Maria Zakharova, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, France, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok