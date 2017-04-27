France’s Macron Campaign Denies RT Access to Headquarters... Again

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — RT reporters were initially barred from entering last Sunday despite applying well in advance and being promised access for the evening of the first-round voting. The centrist came out on top in that tour alongside right-wing Marine Le Pen.

The press secretary of Macron’s camp looked away when RT journalists approached her again this Wednesday to ask if they would be let in. She eventually replied she was too busy to talk after reporters pressured her on freedom of the press.

Macron’s lead campaigner Richard Ferrand has accused RT of spreading fake news to allegedly influence democratic life in France. RT’s press office flatly denied the claim, while RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said she was flattered by how the centrist’s campaign was built exclusively on lies about the news channel.

