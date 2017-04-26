Register
18:26 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    British Union flags displayed on a tourist stall, backdropped by the Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament, in central London, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

    UK Drops in World Press Freedom Index Over Surveillance, Legal Claims

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5710

    A new report, April 26, from Reporters Without Borders has dropped the UK to 40th place in a world press freedom ranking of 180, because of surveillance and savage powers to hold publishers liable for the costs of all claims made against them, regardless of merit.

    The 2017 World Press Freedom Index, released April 26 by Reporters Without Borders — known internationally as Reporters Sans Frontieres (RSF) — revealed a decline in the UK's ranking. Down two places from last year, the UK has come in at 40th out of 180 countries in terms of respect for press freedom.

    ​Throughout the year, RSF highlighted a number of "worrying moves" against press freedom in the UK. In September 2016, UK border authorities detained and questioned award-winning Syrian journalist Zaina Erhaim at London Heathrow airport, then seized her passport, which had falsely been flagged as stolen by the Assad regime, leaving Erhaim and her infant daughter at risk. Seven months later, the UK Home Office has yet to return the passport.

    "In November 2016, the UK parliament adopted the menacing Investigatory Powers Act, referred to as the most extreme surveillance legislation ever adopted in the UK. The law lacks sufficient mechanisms to protect whistleblowers, journalists, and their sources, and RSF has cautioned it could serve as a death sentence for investigative journalism in the UK," the report said.

    ​Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act 2013 continues to pose a threat to press freedom, the report says, because it contains a cost-shifting provision that, if implemented, could hold publishers liable for the costs of all claims made against them, regardless of merit. Even more alarming is the Law Commission's proposal for a new "Espionage Act" that would make it easy to label journalists and others as "spies" and jail them for up to 14 years for simply obtaining leaked information.

    "We remain concerned about the trend of deteriorating press freedom both globally and in the UK, particularly now with a general election approaching, as a vibrant media and a robust public debate are essential to the democratic process," said Rebecca Vincent, RSF UK Bureau Director.

    "The UK government must act now to reverse this worrying trend and ensure that it is respecting and protecting press freedom in line with the UK's international commitments," she said. 

    Brexit 'Media Bashing' 

    Google
    © AFP 2017/ Philippe Huguen
    Google's New Fact Checker Aims to Stamp Out Fake News 'Before it Causes Trouble'

    According to the report, the drop in the UK's ranking fits in with a broader trend in this year's Index of leading democracies falling, including the United States, Chile, and New Zealand.

    The high-profile media bashing and toxic anti-media discourse surrounding Brexit in the UK contributed to a new global era of post-truth, disinformation, and fake news.

    "The rate at which democracies are approaching the tipping point is alarming for all those who understand that, if media freedom is not secure, then none of the other freedoms can be guaranteed  Where will this downward spiral take us?" RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.

    Related:

    Facebook 'Fake News' Plan 'a Brutal Attack on Freedom of Speech'
    Washington Post, State Dept. 'Fake News' Lists Threaten Freedom of Speech in US
    Turkey Reveals European Countries’ Violations of Freedom of Speech, Press
    Cyberbullying or Freedom of Speech? Twitter Trolling Lands Texan in Jail
    Tags:
    Snoopers' Charter, freedom of speech, press freedom, surveillance, UK Parliament, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Reporters Without Borders, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok