EU Commission Says Takes Legal Action Regarding Hungarian Higher Education Law

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The European Commission has launched an infringement procedure regarding the Hungarian higher education law that could result in closure of the Central European University (CEU) founded by Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Wednesday.

"There has been an in-depth legal assessment and the legal basis on which we are raising this issue will be also seen in the letter of formal notice itself, in any case it mainly concerns questions of freedom of establishment and provision of services," Dombrovskis told reporters answering the question on which basis the European commission decided to launch the infringement procedure regarding the CEU.

In March, the Hungarian government proposed amendments to the national law on higher education. On April 10, Hungarian President Janos Ader signed the amendments that could result in closure of the CEU. The move has resulted in mass protests in Budapest, solidarity actions in other states, as well as a number of critical statements made by the EU officials.

The CEU is a university located in Budapest and accredited in the United States. However, the educational institution does not provide educational services in the country of its registration and there is no legally binding bilateral agreement between Budapest and Washington, as required by the new Hungarian legislation.

The university opposed the decision of Ader to sign the amendments, adding that it continued to "pursue all available legal remedies." The CEU also called on the Hungarian authorities to find a way that would allow the university to stay in Budapest without violating the country's laws.

