Police Detain 10 People in France, Belgium in 2015 Paris Attacks Probe

© AP Photo/ Thibault Camus French Police Release 3 People Detained on Suspicion of Links to Paris Attack

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the BFM broadcaster, the detentions started Monday and targeted those suspected of supplying arms to Amedy Coulibaly, the attacker of the kosher food supermarket who had been subsequently killed by French security forces.

Among those detained was Claude Hermant, an ex-mercenary known for his extreme right-wing links, according to the reports. Six months before the Paris attacks he and his wife purchased arms from a Slovakian company, which were found in Coulibaly's possession after the attack on the supermarket.

During the interrogation in 2015, Hermant claimed he was an informant on arms trafficking for the French police.

In early January 2015, terrorists attacked the office of Charlie Hebdo, a magazine notorious for publishing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, and a kosher food supermarket, killing a total of 17 people.

