Register
10:51 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Police lead away a man at the main train station Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, in Cologne, Germany

    Latest German Crime Figures Show Surge in Violent Crime by Migrants

    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    Europe
    Get short URL
    192 0 0

    Migrants in Germany committed more than twice as many crimes in 2016 as they did the previous year, according to recently-released police statistics.

    A cleaner sweeps the floor in front of a Rheinmetall MBT tank at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference, known by the acronym IDEX, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Jon Gambrell
    German Weapons Giant Plans to Arm Ankara With New Turkish Panzer Factory
    On Monday, the German Interior Ministry released police crime statistics for 2016. They show that 6.33 million offenses were committed last year; this 0.7 percent decrease in comparison with the previous year reflected a decline in robbery, theft and fraud. However, there was a marked increase in violent crime. 

    There was a 14.3 percent increase in murder and manslaughter, a 12.7 percent increase in rape and sexual assault and a 9.9 percent increase in serious assault.

    There were almost 250,000 cases of migrants entering the country illegally, a 61.4 percent increase in comparison with the previous year. There was a 14.8 percent increase in weapons offenses and a 7.1 percent increase in drug offenses. 

    According to the statistics, illegal immigrants, refugees and asylum applicants were suspected to be responsible for 174,438 crimes, an increase of 52.7 percent in comparison with the previous year. 

    The number of German crime suspects fell by 3.4 percent to 1,406,184.

    Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said that the increase in migrant crime was "unacceptable" and promised to expel illegal immigrants who commit criminal acts.

    "This is nothing to gloss over," the minister said. "Those who commit serious crimes have forfeited their right to residency."

    He told journalists that "really vulnerable" refugees such as Syrians have committed less crime than the average, while illegal migrants from North Africa and Eastern Europe are responsible for a greater proportion. Most often, the perpetrators were young men, a group overrepresented among migrants and asylum seekers.

    A security guard walks along a fence topped with barbed and razor wire in a facility for a detention of foreigners in the village of Drahonice, western Czech Republic, October 2, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ David W Cerny
    Russia to Blame, Again? Why Eastern Europe Vehemently Opposes EU Migrant Policy
    Christian Pfeiffer, a criminologist and former Justice Minister in the state of Lower Saxony, told Sputnik Deutschland that the statistics can be explained in large part by the demographics of recent migration to Germany.

    In the German population as a whole, the proportion of young males between 14 and 30 is nine percent. Among refugees and migrants as a whole, this proportion rises to 39 percent. Among North Africans, the proportion is 61 percent.

    "With regard to North Africans, 61 percent are young men," which explains the rise in violent crime including rape and murder.

    "With this kind of (demographic) composition, you can't expect anything else," Pfeiffer explained.

    These migrants in Germany are "isolated young men" without their families, who otherwise might be able to exert some control over them.

    While war refugees from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan are able to claim asylum in Germany, economic migrants from countries in North Africa or Eastern Europe that are not at war are being told to return home. 

    These migrants are being told, "You are the wrong ones, we really didn't want you, we're sorry you misunderstood the open borders. You can't stay in Germany, you have to go back."

    After a long and dangerous journey to Germany, many of these illegal immigrants are angry and frustrated that they can't stay there. 

    They commit an "extremely high proportion of violent crime," and are responsible for offenses such as the New Year's Eve sex attacks in Cologne, Pfeiffer said.

    Refugees are seen in their temporary housing in a former hardware store in Hamburg, northern Germany
    © AFP 2017/ DPA / DANIEL BOCKWOLDT
    Germany Considers Closing Border With Switzerland After Migrant Crossings Soar
    The criminologist added that Germans, along with citizens of other countries, are more likely to report crimes committed by migrants than by their compatriots.

    "When Max is attacked by Moritz, the likelihood of reporting is 13.4 percent. When Max is attacked by Mehmed, the likelihood is 27 percent."

    "In every country in the world, (crimes by) foreigners are more often reported than those of local people," he added.

    If the perpetrator and victim are of the same nationality and speak the same language, they might be able to resolve a fight or issue of criminal damage without involving the police. 

    "But if it's a Syrian who doesn't speak a word of German, then of course the Bavarian will report him or he won't get any damages," Pfeiffer explained.

    According to a study of 20,000 migrants in Germany by the Criminological Research Institute of Lower Saxony, the same principle can be seen among the migrants themselves. 

    "If it's Mehmed against Messud, charges will be pressed in ten percent of cases. If it's Mehmed against Igor, the rate is 28 percent."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    Energy Minister to Represent Germany at One Belt, One Road Forum in Beijing
    Meet With Breaking the Silence and I Won't See You - Netanyahu to German FM
    Kremlin Brushes Off Claims of Cyberattacks on Germany as Anonymous 'Fake News'
    Tags:
    statistics, crime, migrants, police, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok