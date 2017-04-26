Register
10:52 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Organizers of the Holocaust Cabaret have extended their apologies to those who were insulted by the signboard of their play, which has been installed on the side of a concert hall near a synagogue in central Kiev

    Stay Classy, Kiev: Jews Seethe as Holocaust Remembered in Glib Cabaret

    © Photo: Facebook/Chief rabbi of Ukraine - Головний Рабин України
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 24233

    Organizers of "the Holocaust Cabaret" have extended their apologies to those who were insulted by the signboard of their play, which has been installed on the side of a concert hall near a synagogue in central Kiev.

    International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Jewish Museum in Moscow. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    European States Fail to Return Holocaust Survivors' Property Taken During WWII
    On Tuesday, Jewish community leaders in Ukraine expressed their indignation about the installation of a signboard advertising a so-called "Holocaust Cabaret" on a Kiev concert hall, eventually forcing the organizers to dismantle the sign.

    The premiere of the play based on Canadian playwright Jonathan Garfinkel's "The Trials of John Demjanjuk: A Holocaust Cabaret" is scheduled to take place April 28 on the stage of the Kiev concert-hall Bel'etage.

    "We offer our deepest apologies to all those who were offended by the name of the performance and the installation of the relevant signboard in front of the synagogue in Kiev. We officially declare that the play is not a provocation and not a deliberate way to spark any conflicts. The title of the play was chosen by the author, a Canadian playwright of Jewish origin, Jonathan Garfinkel," the organizers said in a statement published on their Facebook page.

    "We would very much like people to judge not by the name and the sign, but by the play itself and the important issues that it touches upon," the statement reads.

    The Trials of John Demjanjuk: A Holocaust Cabaret was earlier performed in Germany, Canada and America, prompting mixed feelings among viewers and critics.

    The play is based on the real trial of an ex-US citizen of Ukrainian origin, Ivan (John) Demjanjuk, who was found guilty of war crimes which he committed while guarding several Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

    According to the organizers of the play, it "reconsiders the entire 20th century with its catastrophes, tragedies, moral paradoxes, limits and lawlessness that people dealt with."

    As for the ill-famed signboard, it was installed on the Bel'etage concert hall on a day set aside for paying tribute to the six million Jews who lost their lives in the Nazi holocaust.

    Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman, for his part, also recalled that "this horrendous signboard was installed on the Holocaust Remembrance Day in a city" where the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial is due to be created.

    Babi Yar, a ravine near Kiev, was the scene of possibly the largest mass-shooting of Jews during the Holocaust in World War II.

    Later on, Azman said that the sign was dismantled, thanking "all the indifferent people and state structures" for their "instant reaction."

    Albert Feldman, head of the Golda Meir Ukraine-Israel Institute of Strategic Studies, also voiced outrage over the upcoming performance in Kiev.

    "How can you combine the most severe mass murders in history and the word 'cabaret' in one phrase? Given that a cabaret means an entertaining institution with a certain artistic program, which consists of light songs, sketch shows, dances and so on. So the play is nothing but humor atop the bones of murdered Jews," he wrote on his Facebook page.

    The former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Oswiecim, which was turned into a museum in 1947.
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    'Most Evil Slur': US Watchdog Urges Trump to Fire Spicer Over Denying Holocaust
    "Rabbi Azman promised that Ukraine's Jewish community will try to make Ukrainian authorities ban the play. In my opinion, these are the internal affairs of individual cultural groups. We should show tolerance toward what is happening behind the closed doors. Thus far, the authorities have been keeping mum on the matter," he said.

    Meanwhile, the agency that deals with selling the tickets told RIA Novosti that sales are under way.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Israel Observing Holocaust Remembrance Day
    Tillerson Honors Six Million Jews Killed by Nazis in Holocaust
    German Far-Right AfD Party Votes to Expel Regional Leader Over Holocaust Remark
    After Fixing Clinton Searches, Google Will Not Stop Promoting Holocaust Deniers
    Tags:
    apologies, play, performance, conflict, provocation, Holocaust, Kiev, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok