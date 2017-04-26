Register
07:51 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron, French presidential candidate and leader of the movement En Marche!, during a news conference following the first round of the election.

    'No Changes to EU-Russia Relations' if Macron Wins French Presidential Election

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (39)
    0 2702

    Former French Economics Minister Emmanuel Macron is likely to support continued sanctions against Russia by his government and the European Union if he wins the second round of the French presidential elections next month, European analysts told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — French and EU relations with Russia, including the continuing of economic sanctions were likely to remain unchanged if Macron won, University of Management and Economics in Vilnius Financial Program Director Tom Hashimoto said on Tuesday.

    "If (or perhaps when) Macron wins, it will be 'business as usual'… He will be committed to the European Union, but he is unlikely to lead the EU foreign policy at this early stage of his presidency. So, no changes to French-Russia or EU-Russia relations," Hashimoto said.

    People walk past campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), and Marine Le Pen (R), French National Front (FN) political party leader, two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election, are seen in Paris, France, April 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    EU-US Trade Pact Prospects Likely to Revive if Macron Wins French Election
    Conservative Francois Fillon and Socialist Party candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon were narrowly edged out by Macron and Marine Le Pen in the first round of voting in the presidential election on Sunday.

    Hashimoto acknowledged that Macron is expected to win the second round of the election, but attracts little enthusiasm while his opponent Le Pen is showing tactical skill.

    "Macron… is the 'left-over' choice… Ms. Le Pen just stepped down as the head of her party, signaling her ability [in] political tactics, while Macron, citing one of French commentators, acted like a ‘child king.’" he said.

    Macron was likely to prove a weak, unpopular and ineffective president if he is elected, Hashimoto predicted.

    "He is likely to be as unpopular as his predecessors if his centrist message is not carried through with clear visions and policies," he explained.

    However, a Le Pen victory could prove even more divisive and destabilizing for France, Hashimoto warned.

    People walk past campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), and Marine Le Pen (R), French National Front (FN) political party leader, two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election, are seen in Paris, France, April 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Macron Expected to Win Run-Off Against Le Pen With 61% of Votes
    "If Le Pen wins surprisingly, then people will protest. Her first 100 days will be devoted to internal politics with occasional talks for the French version of the Brexit," he said.

    Le Pen was likely to disrupt France’s relations with the European Union, but her victory could herald improved relations with both Russia and the United States, Hashimoto suggested.

    Historian and international affairs commentator Matthew Dal Santo agreed that Macron was the most anti-Russian of the four main French presidential candidates.

    "I think Macron is certain to win because he is supported by the French political and media establishments, yet he is the only one of the four main candidates who has not advocated restoring good relations with Russia," he said.

    Macron’s foreign policy would just continue the discredited, similar policies of current President Francois Hollande and previous president Nicolas Sarkozy, Dal Santo warned.

    "Macron will try to revive the old Euro-Atlantic bloc tying together the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany against an increasingly isolated Russia," he concluded.

    Even if elected, Macron was certain to prove an unsuccessful and discredited president, Dal Santo cautioned.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (39)

    Related:

    Hollande Vows to Vote for Macron, Says Le Pen 'Poses Risk' to France
    Macron Expected to Win 2nd Round of French Presidential Election
    French Presidential Hopeful Macron Likely to Hold Rally in Paris on May 1
    Tags:
    analysis, EU, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok