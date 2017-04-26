Register
07:51 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    People walk past campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), and Marine Le Pen (R), French National Front (FN) political party leader, two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election, are seen in Paris, France, April 10, 2017

    EU-US Trade Pact Prospects Likely to Revive if Macron Wins French Election

    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (39)
    0 5402

    The victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election will likely result in revival of a EU-US trade pact, analysts told Sputnik.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, attends a news conference in Paris, France
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    France's Le Pen Wishes to Maintain Peaceful Relations With Russia, US, UK
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The growing prospect of a victory by European Union proponent Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the French presidential election is reviving the possibility of a EU-US trade pact

    "If the pro-European Union Emmanuel Macron wins, I do not believe that it will have any major effect on the relations between the European Union and the United States — both will try to keep on working on a free trade agreement," University of Kent Research Associate Benjamin Leruth said.

    Leruth stated the result of the first round of the French election was a setback for former National Front leader and nationalist Marine Le Pen as it put Macron, the establishment and leading pro-Brussels politician in the race, ahead of her.

    "Emmanuel Macron is now virtually considered as France's next president. Indeed, Marine Le Pen would need to find at least an extra 9-10 million voters to win… Victory for Macron means another round of life for the ‘European’ idea," he explained.

    If elected, Macron would certainly take other actions to try and restore momentum to moves toward greater European unity, Leruth predicted.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a political rally in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, February 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe
    ‘I Won’t Devote My Life to A**holes’: French Mayor Vows to Quit After Le Pen Victory in His Region
    "Macron would like to strengthen the Common Security and Defense Policy, to campaign for a ‘Buy European Act’ and to create a Eurozone ministry and parliament… [A]lso the European Union will be invigorated to seek a new common policy on dealing with Russia," he said.

    A victory by Le Pen would create a very different dynamic, Leruth acknowledged.

    "However, if Marine Le Pen was to be elected, then plans for a free trade deal are likely to be frozen," he said.

    University of Surrey Senior Lecturer in European Politics Theofanis Exadaktylos agreed that the outcome of the first round of voting was a setback for Le Pen and encouraging for supporters of the European Union.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, casts her ballot in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, April 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    Presidential Election in France: 'Despair Over the Existing Policy and Hope for Changes'
    "Marine Le Pen came in second and that is a ‘defeat’ for her, as she was hoping to become the favorite in this race… Considering that the realistic scenario is for Mr. Macron to win the second round, this will bring in a renewal of the EU spirit, perhaps bringing France back into the motors of European integration," he said.

    A victory by Macron could result in a "breathing space" for European Commission and national leaders in the EU to try and work out a new coherent policy on dealing with both Russia and the hawkish Trump administration in the United States, Exadaktylos suggested.

    "Realistically, we expect Mr. Macron to win. This will definitely mean the buying out of political time for Europe to sort out a common strategy for Russia, but also the chance for Europe to weigh out the intentions of Mr. Trump especially on issues like Syria and North Korea," he said.

    Macron will most likely work with Merkel to reinvigorate the core of the European Union as a global actor as well, Exadaktylos predicted.

    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (39)

    Related:

    Macron's Chances to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off Up by 1% - Poll
    Macron Expected to Win Run-Off Against Le Pen With 61% of Votes
    EU Bosses Breach Diplomatic Protocol in Supporting Macron for French President
    Tags:
    trade, EU, Emmanuel Macron, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok