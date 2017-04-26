France's Le Pen Wishes to Maintain Peaceful Relations With Russia, US, UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen has expressed her willingness to maintain peaceful relations with Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as with all other world countries.

“I want peaceful relations with all countries, with the United States, I want them with Russia, with the United Kingdom,” Le Pen told the TF1 broadcaster.

Speaking of her regrets on the issue of her election campaign, the far-right candidate said she does not have any major regrets, but wishes to have campaigned in small French villages more frequently.

“Perhaps the only regret that I have is that I should have held such events in small villages more because it is a soul of France, ”Le Pen said.

The presidential candidate noted that her counterpart Emmanuel Macron has mainly campaigned only in the big cities of France.

“He [Macron] is a candidate of oligarchy, while I am a candidate of people. Perhaps this is a most fundamental difference between us,” Le Pen stressed.

Despite her criticism of the European Union and her intention to hold a referendum over the exit from the bloc, if elected president, Le Pen said that she has nothing against Europe itself.

«I am not against Europe. I want to say it in a clearest way possible. I feel like a European, of course, primarily French, but also European,” the presidential candidate told the broadcaster.

On Sunday, Le Pen and Macron, an independent candidate, became the two top contenders in the first round of the election. According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won with a slight advantage in the first round, having received 24.01 percent of the votes, Le Pen came in second with 21.3 percent. According to the ministry, these results qualify both candidates for the second round of election on May 7.