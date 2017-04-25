Register
16:41 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Woman covering her face

    UK Guns and Knives Crackdown Increases Rise in 'Shocking' Acid Attacks

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10721

    The use of noxious chemicals or "face melters" as a weapon is becoming more frequent in Britain. There has been a sharp rise in the number of reported attacks in London, with an increase in incidents per day, Metropolitan Police figures have revealed. In 2015 there were 261 reported acid attacks which increased to 454 in 2016.

    In February, five acid attacks took place across London, which included people being attacked on the London underground and at football games. An increasing number of carjackings, where acid has been sprayed in the victim's face, before their car is stolen, has also been recorded.

    One such incident involved a man in his twenties, who was driving his Audi S3 in London. His vehicle was shunted from behind, but when he got out to inspect the damage, he was sprayed in the face with ammonia and pushed to the ground, whilst the carjackers sped off in his vehicle. 

    On April 19, a teenager suffered "life-changing" burns on his face and neck after he and a female friend were pelted with acid in Fulham, west London.

    The UK government assessed the threat of acid attacks in London in its 2017 Threat Assessment. Thurrock Council, which produced the assessment, said that acid attacks were a rising concern relating to gang violence

    In May last year, 17-year-old Alexander Bassey was sentenced to eight years jail for grievous bodily harm (GBH) after spraying five teenage boys with acid from a bottle at Ockendon rail station. 

    Over the last few years there have been many high profile attacks involving acid, such as with TV presenter Katie Piper, who had acid thrown in her face by a friend of the man who had raped her, or Naomi Oni, who was attacked with acid by a jealous friend. 

    So, why the increase in Britain? The assaults are mainly carried out by young men and women and are used as a tool of revenge.

    There has been an increasing crackdown on knives and guns in the UK, so offenders are looking for new, more discreet ways to target their victims. It is cheaper and easier to purchase sulfuric acid, for example, in the form of drain cleaner — it can be bought for a mere US$2 in any DIY store in Britain.

    However the main reason why people carry acid is that the impact is lasting, leaving facial scars on a young victim's face and body which can have devastating consequences.

    A spokesperson for the London charity, Acid Survivors International Trust, said that the motive of an acid attack is never to kill, but to leave lasting damage on the opponent's face. 

    "The shocking thing about acid attacks is that they are so premeditated: the perpetrator is aware of the serious physical and psychological impact these chemicals will have on the victim when they are buying it. That's what makes this weapon so chilling," the spokesperson said.

    Fixer Mohammed Idle (left, from Kennington) made Breaking the Cycle - a satirical film about gang culture in London, featuring Isaac Stewart - with his friend Dante Powell-Farquharson, from Stockwell, and Fixers. They want to use their own experiences to warn other young people about the risks of joining a gang.
    © Flickr/ FixersUK
    Kids in Gangs: British Youths Both Victim and Perpetrator
    There is a also a link, according to authorities and campaigners, between acid attacks and gangs. These assaults are embedded in the gang culture, they say.

    Campaigners are calling for tighter controls on the sale of acids and noxious chemicals in Britain. They stand firm that licensing systems need to be put in place, ensuring that people buying these products are recorded.

    There is also the option of introducing a ban on sales of acids to those who are under 18, and using a similar law to the Intoxicating Substances Supply Act 1985, brought in to tackle rising glue and gas sniffing in the 1970s and 1980s.

    However, many experts believe that as long as police take the hardline on knifes and guns, the rise of acid attacks in the UK will only get worse.

    Related:

    'Knife Angel' Statue by Ironwork Center Helps Police, Gov't Heal Crime in the UK
    Violence Is Contagious, Young People More Likely to Attack, Study Finds
    'Broken Britain' to Blame for Gang Violence, Former Member Tells Sputnik
    UK Acid Attacks: Hidden From View and on the Rise
    Tags:
    acid attacks, young offenders, bodily harm, gang violence, guns, knife attack, society, gangs, statistics, police, UK Government, Metropolitan Police, Britain, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok