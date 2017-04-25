Kremlin Brushes Off Claims of Cyberattacks on Germany as Anonymous 'Fake News'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — New accusations of Russian involvement in cyberattacks against German political foundations are nothing more than anonymized "fake news," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We would be extremely grateful if this research group would send us this information and we would check it, because for the time being it does not go beyond the limits of certain anonymous people who have nothing but fiction, fake news behind them," Peskov told reporters.

His comments follow Monday's reports that cited security software firm Trend Micro accusing an alleged hacking collective of breaching French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's party servers. Reports on Tuesday claimed that Trend Micro also accused the same group of hacking German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party and France's TV5 Monde broadcaster.