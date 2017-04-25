Moldova Capital Vice-Mayor, Transport Dept Chief Detained in Paid Parking Case

"The Chisinau vice-mayor and the head of transportation and road infrastructure department of the Municipal Council have been detained in the case of paid parking," Sarinschi said Tuesday.
Vice-Mayor Nistor Grozavu and the Chisinau transport department's director Igor Gamretki are among the "many citizens," including municipality officials, detained since citywide searches that began early Tuesday.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)