Moldova Capital Vice-Mayor, Transport Dept Chief Detained in Paid Parking Case

CHISINAU (Sputnik)The deputy mayor of the capital of Moldova and the transportation department chief have been detained in a paid parking case, Moldova's National Anticorruption Center spokeswoman Angela Sarinschi told Sputnik.

"The Chisinau vice-mayor and the head of transportation and road infrastructure department of the Municipal Council have been detained in the case of paid parking," Sarinschi said Tuesday.

Vice-Mayor Nistor Grozavu and the Chisinau transport department's director Igor Gamretki are among the "many citizens," including municipality officials, detained since citywide searches that began early Tuesday.

