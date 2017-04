WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Lockheed Martin won a $24 million contract to provide Romania with technology and training for its F-16 Fighting Falcons, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems [of] Orlando, Florida has been awarded a $24.3 million… contract for the F-16 A/B Block 15 training system," the announcement stated on Monday.

Under the contract, Lockheed Martin will provide training system hardware, contractor logistics support, spares and software development over the next four years, the Department of Defense announced.