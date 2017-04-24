Theresa May Called for Snap Election to Avoid Fraud Probe, Nicola Sturgeon Says

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) — May called for snap general election to strengthen the position of the ruling Conservative Party and to avoid investigations into alleged fraud at the previous election, Sturgeon said.

"We are of course at the start of a general election campaign, a campaign called by the prime minister last week, for one purpose and one purpose only, to strengthen the grip of the Tory party and crush dissent and opposition, and to do so before possible criminal prosecutions for alleged expenses fraud at the last general election," Sturgeon said.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper's February 2016 story, several members of the parliament belonging to the Conservative Party failed to declare some of the expenses in swing communities.

The Channel 4 broadcaster claimed that some money could have been spent on hotel rooms for Conservatives during the 2014 by-elections, but the expenses were not declared.

The snap election in the United Kingdom is scheduled for June 8.