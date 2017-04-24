US F-35 Jets to Arrive in Estonia on Tuesday for Air Policing Missions

TALLINN (Sputnik) — According to the information received by the ERR online media outlet, the jets will remain in the Baltic country for several weeks and in that time will carry out training flights with other US and allied forces' aircraft.

The fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet is the most expensive weapons project in history, with an anticipated cost of more than $1 trillion over the next half-century.

The Baltic states do not have the aircraft fleet to conduct air policing missions. Therefore, NATO jets have been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure security in the region's airspace since April 2004.

In January, US President Donald Trump announced that the price of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program would be reduced by some $600 million following an agreement with Lockheed Martin, the US defense contractor in charge of the program. Trump has also discussed the possibility of reducing the cost of the new Air Force One Airplane with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg.