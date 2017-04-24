Nearly Half of French Nationals in Estonia Vote for Macron in Election

TALLINN (Sputnik) — According to the service, a total of 170 voters registered at the embassy with 131 people voted and one bulletin declared null.

© Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky France Rejects Mainstream Politics in Presidential Election

"Sixty French nationals [46.2 percent] voted for Macron; leader of Unsubmissive France movement Jean-Luc Melenchon gained 21 vote [16.2 percent], The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon gained 19 votes [14.6 percent]; twelve French nationals living in Estonia voted for Socialist Party's nominee Benoit Hamon [9.2 percent]; National Front leader Marine Le Pen received eight votes [6.2 percent]," the press service told the ERR broadcaster.

On Sunday, the first round of the presidential election took place in France, with Macron receiving most of the votes, 24.01 percent, and Le Pen coming in second with 21.3 percent.

Fillon was in the third place with 20.01 percent and therefore did not qualify for the run-off. Melenchon came in fourth place with 19.58 percent of the ballots.