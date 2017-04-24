Macron Expected to Win French Presidential Run-Off With 60% - Poll

© Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova French Presidential Hopeful Macron Likely to Hold Rally in Paris on May 1

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Ifop data, 92 percent of those who said they would back Macron were sure of their choice, while only 84 percent of Le Pen's supporters were certain to vote for her.

The poll showed that 26 percent of the respondents did not intend to vote at all.

On Sunday, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, set to face each other in the run-off on May 7. According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won a slight advantage in the first round, having got 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.30 percent.Centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is expected to win the second round of the election against far-right Marine Le Pen with 60 percent against her 40, a poll showed Monday.