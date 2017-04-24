Number of Migrants Suspected of Crimes in Germany Rises by Over 50% in 2016

© AFP 2017/ Christof Stache Migration Crisis Costs Germany Almost $23Bln Annually

BERLIN (Sputnik) — A total of 174,438 migrants are under investigation, which is over 8 percent of all people suspected of having committed crimes in Germany, according to the report.

More than 30,000 of them arrived in Germany from Syria, over 17,000 from Afghanistan and over 12,000 from Iraq.

At the same time 4.3 percent of victims of crimes in Germany are migrants, with one in 10 people killed in the country being a migrant.

In 2015, Germany declared an open-door refugee policy, becoming one of the key destinations for migrants coming to Europe from the Middle East and North Africa. According to the country's Interior Ministry, the number of refugees that came to Germany in 2016 amounted to some 280,000, compared to 890,000 arrivals in 2015. The majority of asylum seekers arriving in Germany are from Syria or Afghanistan.