French Socialist Party Head Advises Against Backing Le Pen

French Police Union Urges to Vote Against Le Pen in Election Run-Off

PARIS (Sputnik) — Cambadelis noted that while the first round marked the end of a "whole era," the voting figures for Le Pen, who is all but set to make it to May's run-off election, were shocking to him.

"I urge all the socialists who courageously took part in the election campaign to double their efforts across France in order to push back the National Front and jointly protect the values of the republic," Cambadelis said at the party's meeting.

On Sunday, French citizens cast their ballots in the French presidential election, choosing among 11 nominees to become the country's next president. According to the preliminary results provided by the French Interior Ministry, the first round of the election ended with independent candidate Emanuel Macron leading with 23.86 percent of vote and Le Pen slight behind with 21.43 percent. Based on these results, the two candidates will take part in the run-off on May 7.