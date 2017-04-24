Register
    A Crimean Tatar wedding at the Khans' Palace of the Bakhchisarai/Khansarai Historical Cultural Reserve in the southern Crimea

    Kiev to Urge Moscow to Fulfill ICJ Decision on Crimean Tatars Via UN

    Ukraine can force Russia to implement the ICJ ruling over Russia's alleged racial discrimination in Crimea, Ukrainian Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko said Monday.

    Russian regions. Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Vasiliy Batanov
    Crimea Leader Says UN Resolution on Crimea Full of Propagandistic Cliches
    KIEV (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, the International Court of Justice ruled against satisfying Ukraine’s request to introduce provisional measures under the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism against Russia based on the latter’s alleged terrorist financing in east Ukraine, but agreed to temporary measures over Russia’s alleged racial discrimination in Crimea.

    "Russia will either implement the interim decision of the International Court of Justice or we will keep raising the issue of using coercive mechanisms up to the point of raising the question at the UN General Assembly," Petrenko said.

    Ukraine initiated legal proceedings against Russia on January 16 when it accused Russia of funneling weapons, military equipment, people and money to war-torn eastern Ukraine through their common border. Ukraine also wanted the ICJ to order a halt to what it claimed was Russia’s discrimination against the Tatar minority in Crimea. Ukraine still considers the peninsula a part of its territory three years after it rejoined Russia following a referendum.

    Russia has repeatedly denied being part of the three-year conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives, according to the United Nations. Russia’s representative at the Hague process, Roman Kolodkin, said Kiev’s call for ICJ measures against Moscow lacked both "judicial and factual" prerequisites and urged Ukraine to abide by the Minsk deal to restore peace.

