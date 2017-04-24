French Police Union Urges to Vote Against Le Pen in Election Run-Off

© REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe Le Pen Says Macron 'Weak' in Fight Against Islamist Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the first round took place, with Le Pen coming second with 21.53 percent of the votes behind centrist Emmanuel Macron and his 23.75 percent, according to the Interior Ministry data.

"Alliance Police Nationale has already urged to counter the candidate who would threaten the social democracy. Today, although every police officer is free to make their own choice, Alliance Police Nationale, the majority trade union suggests voting against the candidate of the National Front," the police union said in a press release.

The union noted that it was expecting from the "candidate and his government" once elected to pass effective measures supporting police officers and security.

The second round of the presidential election is scheduled for May 7.