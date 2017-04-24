Register
    French Police officers. (File)

    French Police Union Urges to Vote Against Le Pen in Election Run-Off

    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Europe
    A large French union of the police officers, Alliance Police Nationale, on Monday urged police employees to vote against Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front (FN) party, in the second round of the presidential election.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a political rally in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, February 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe
    Le Pen Says Macron 'Weak' in Fight Against Islamist Terrorism
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the first round took place, with Le Pen coming second with 21.53 percent of the votes behind centrist Emmanuel Macron and his 23.75 percent, according to the Interior Ministry data.

    "Alliance Police Nationale has already urged to counter the candidate who would threaten the social democracy. Today, although every police officer is free to make their own choice, Alliance Police Nationale, the majority trade union suggests voting against the candidate of the National Front," the police union said in a press release.

    The union noted that it was expecting from the "candidate and his government" once elected to pass effective measures supporting police officers and security.

    The second round of the presidential election is scheduled for May 7.

    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, France
