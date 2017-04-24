Register
    The Moscow Kremlin towers.

    Deployment of UN Mission to Donbass Should Be Discussed With LPR, DPR

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    The issue of deploying a UN peacekeeping mission in the Ukrainian eastern region of Donbas should be discussed will all sides involved in the conflict in the country, including with the leadership of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

    OSCE staff member killed in car explosion in Lugansk region
    © Sputnik/ Lugansk People's Republic people's militia
    Kremlin Stands for Thorough Investigation Into OSCE Car Blast in Donbass
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and suggested the deployment of a UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas.

    "It is important to collate the points of view of all interested sides… It is necessary to find out the UN attitude to this initiative — to what extent it is technologically and politically viable and so on. It is important to know the attitude to this idea of all Normandy format sides," Peskov said, adding that both the authorities in Kiev and LPR and DPR should be involved in discussion of this issue.

    According to Peskov, Moscow has repeatedly called for a direct dialogue between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics.

    "It is impossible to make the decision without contacts with the leadership of these republics and without taking into account their opinion," Peskov said.

    On Sunday, an explosion hit a vehicle of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) near the Pryshyb settlement in the Luhansk region, which resulted in the death of a US national. The blast injured two more SMM members from Germany and the Czech Republic.

    Ukraine's southeast has been engulfed in a conflict since April 2014, when Kiev launched a military operation to suppress local militia. The OSCE mission was deployed in eastern Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire in the region, as both Kiev and the local militias have accused each other of violating the Minsk truce deal signed in February 2015.

