Le Pen Unlikely to Receive Votes of Melenchon's Supporters in Run-Off - MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The supporters of Jean-Luc Melenchon, co-founder of France's Left Party, will not vote for far-right National Front (FN) presidential nominee Marine Le Pen in the run-off election, Eric Coquerel, coordinator for the Left Party, said in an interview with France Inter broadcaster Monday.

Earlier in the day, Le Pen's campaign manager David Rachline suggested that the FN leader may pull votes from individuals who were supporters of other candidates before the run-off, such as Melenchon, The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon, and the leader of right-wing Debout la France party Nicolas Dupont-Aignan in the second round of the presidential election, scheduled for May 7.

"Marine Le Pen will never pass. I can tell you in advance she will be defeated. You know that we are the irreconcilable opponents of the National Front, the antithesis of the National front," Coquerel said.

He added that there will be "no vote for FN" from the supporters of La France Insoumise, the far-left political movement headed by Melenchon, in the run-off.

At the first round of the presidential election, which took place on Sunday, Le Pen has received 21.43 percent of votes, while Macron is leading with 23.86 percent, with both qualifying for the run-off election, according to the preliminary results of the French Interior Ministry, recording 97 percent of ballots counted.

The results showed that Melenchon came in fourth place with 19.62 percent of the ballots at Sunday's election. The left-wing movement leader did not give any voting instructions to his voters for the second round of the election.