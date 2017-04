© AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici EU Foreign Policy Chief Calls Emmanuel Macron 'Hope of Generation'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on the European Union on Monday to focus on real threats instead of fictional risks."We need to focus on our common real threats, not fictional risks," Lavrov said at the start of talks with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Moscow.

The European Union's main economic sanctions against Moscow are in place until January 31, 2017, and sanctions against some Russian citizens and legal entities are valid until March 15 of the same year..