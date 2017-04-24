Register
    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron presents his program

    UK EPP Party Hopes Macron to Fix French Economy, Unite Nation If Elected

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Europe
    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election
    37601

    Dirk Hazell, the leader of the European People's Party UK claims that Emmanuel Macron, if elected, could, with the help of the conservative The Republicans party in the parliament, unite France and set its economy right.

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a political rally for his recently launched political movement, En Marche!, or Forward!, in Paris, France, July 12, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Macron Forges Ahead After First Round of French Presidential Election
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, if elected, could, with the help of the conservative The Republicans party in the parliament, unite France and set its economy right, Dirk Hazell, the leader of the European People's Party UK, told Sputnik on Sunday.

    "Once France’s elections are over, we hope to see leadership from [The Republicans] in the Assemblee Nationale [lower house of the French parliament] and President Macron uniting France and delivering French economic renewal," Hazell said.

    According to Hazell, "Macron’s support for the EU offers hope of a better future for us all," while his chief rival Marine Le Pen was looking "to the bad in the past."

    Hazell added that Brexit as well as potential departure of France from the European Union, which had been suggested as a possibility by Le Pen, were "wrong turnings."

    The EPP UK, also known as 4 Freedoms Party, is a UK branch of the European People's Party.

    The first round of the French presidential election was held earlier in the day. The first data of the French Interior Ministry suggests that Macron will qualify for the second round and face far-right Le Pen there.

