© AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert Juncker Congratulates Macron on Results of First Round of French Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German government spokesman Steffen Seibert expressed his satisfaction with the result of French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French presidential election.

"It is good that Emmanuel Macron with his focus on strong EU + social market economy has success. Good luck for the next two weeks," Seibert wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

Macron looks likely to make it to the run-off of the election. The first results from the Interior Ministry, after the processing of about 70 percent of the ballots cast in the first round, put him in the first place. Far-right Marine Le Pen is expected to come second,