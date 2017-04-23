Register
23:47 GMT +323 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon arrives at a campaign rally in Caen, north western France, Tuesday, March 16, 2017.

    Rumors of Alleged Russian Interference in French Election 'Nonsense'

    © AP Photo/ David Vincent
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    French Citizens Elect New President (41)
    322520

    Danielle Pesquelle from Fillon's team said that the team of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon called rumors of an alleged Russian interference in the French presidential election "nonsense".

    Carter Page, an adviser to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks at the graduation ceremony for the New Economic School in Moscow, Russia. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin
    Russia Used Trump's Advisers to Meddle in Election Campaign - FBI
    PARIS (Sputnik) — The team of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon called rumors of an alleged Russian interference in the French presidential election "nonsense," Danielle Pesquelle from Fillon's team told Sputnik on Sunday.

    "I think Fillon was pressured from all sides, especially, from the mainstream media, which supports Macron. Russia's interference is a rumor, we don't think so at all. I don't think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin interfered into the election. It is nonsense. You have the proof this evening as Fillon is behind [Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron]," Pesquelle said.

    He added that he was very disappointed and still undecided as to for whom he would cast his vote in the second round of the election on May 7, noting that he was likely to abstain.

    On Sunday, the first round of the presidential election took place in France with independent candidate Macron and far-right National Front (FN) party leader Le Pen looking set to make it to the second round of election, according to preliminary results of the voting.

    Before the first round of the election Macron's campaign accused Russia of targeting his En Marche! party's servers ahead of this year's presidential election. Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia did not interfere in the affairs of other countries, particularly in pre-election processes.

    Topic:
    French Citizens Elect New President (41)

    Related:

    Fillon Vows to Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions if Wins Elections
    Fillon Wants to Discuss With Russia Lifting Food Embargo If Elected President
    Tags:
    interference, election, Francois Fillon, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok