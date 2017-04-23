Register
    Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko attends a panel discussion on the first day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017

    Poroshenko Holds Talks With Tillerson, Suggests Deploying UN Mission to Donbass

    Petro Poroshenko suggested the deployment of a UN peacekeeping mission in the country’s eastern region of Donbass during phone talk with Rex Tillerson.

    KIEV (Sputnik) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko held on Sunday a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and suggested the deployment of a UN peacekeeping mission in the country’s eastern region of Donbass, the presidential press service said in a statement.

    "Petro Poroshenko expressed condolences to the relatives of the US representative of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission [SMM], who died as a result of the blast that hit a patrol on the occupied territory and discussed all forms of permanent obstacles for OSCE SMM work made by militants … The Ukrainian President offered to accelerate considering the issue of deploying in Donbass the international peacekeeping contingent under the UN aegis," the statement said.

    The parties also discussed the outcome of the Normandy Four leaders’ phone conversation held on April 18 and the results of the US-Russian talks conducted in Moscow on April 12.

    "The parties expressed concern over the dangerous developments in Donbass and pointed out the importance of fulfilling the Minsk agreements by Russia, especially their security elements," the statement said.

    Poroshenko also called for maintaining the joint front in the policy of sanctions against Russia until full restoration of the Ukrainian territorial integrity and sovereignty.

