Poroshenko Holds Talks With Tillerson, Suggests Deploying UN Mission to Donbass

© AFP 2017/ Tobias SCHWARZ Merkel Confirms German Citizen Injured in OSCE Mission's Car Blast in Donbass

KIEV (Sputnik) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko held on Sunday a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and suggested the deployment of a UN peacekeeping mission in the country’s eastern region of Donbass, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"Petro Poroshenko expressed condolences to the relatives of the US representative of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission [SMM], who died as a result of the blast that hit a patrol on the occupied territory and discussed all forms of permanent obstacles for OSCE SMM work made by militants … The Ukrainian President offered to accelerate considering the issue of deploying in Donbass the international peacekeeping contingent under the UN aegis," the statement said.

The parties also discussed the outcome of the Normandy Four leaders’ phone conversation held on April 18 and the results of the US-Russian talks conducted in Moscow on April 12.

"The parties expressed concern over the dangerous developments in Donbass and pointed out the importance of fulfilling the Minsk agreements by Russia, especially their security elements," the statement said.

Poroshenko also called for maintaining the joint front in the policy of sanctions against Russia until full restoration of the Ukrainian territorial integrity and sovereignty.