Macron's Team Celebrate First Results of French Presidential Election

Macron's victory was reported by the France 2 broadcaster. According to the TV channel, Macron gained 23.7 percent of votes, while far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen — 21.7 percent.
At the same time, the early data of the French Interior Ministry indicated that Le Pen got 24.15 percent of votes while Macron — 21.43 percent.
According to the French legislation, two leading candidates will take part in the second round of the election if nobody gains more than 50 percent of votes.
