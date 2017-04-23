Macron's Team Celebrate First Results of French Presidential Election

© REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer French Presidential Hopeful Macron Votes in First Round of Elections

PARIS (Sputnik) — The En Marche! movement's press service told Sputnik that Macron would arrive at the headquarters after 19:00 GMT.

Macron's victory was reported by the France 2 broadcaster. According to the TV channel, Macron gained 23.7 percent of votes, while far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen — 21.7 percent.

At the same time, the early data of the French Interior Ministry indicated that Le Pen got 24.15 percent of votes while Macron — 21.43 percent.

According to the French legislation, two leading candidates will take part in the second round of the election if nobody gains more than 50 percent of votes.