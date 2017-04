MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault urged on Sunday all French voters to rally behind centrist Emmanuel Macron in the run-off of the presidential election.

The first results indicated that Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen were likely to qualify for the second round.

"A clear choice: all the left, all republicans should mobilize to vote for Macron, for France, for the Republic, for Europe," Ayrault said on his Twitter.