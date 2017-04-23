Police Use Smoke Pellets, Moving Toward Protesters in Center of Paris (VIDEO)

&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;

Currently, a protest is held in the French capital. It comes after the voting stations closed in the country as French citizens were voting to elect their next president.

According to a Sputnik France correspondent, a girl was injured in her neck during the protest.

Protests Hit French Capital on Presidential Election Day

Similar to Sunday's protest, a rally against the election dubbed "The Night of the Barricades" was held on Saturday. Over 2 thousand participated in the rally. The police dispersed protesters with tear gas.

According to the Interior Ministry's first preliminary data, French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is leading in the vote with 24.15 percent of votes. Independent candidate Emmunuel Macron gains 21.43 percent.

At 7 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) the voting ended as the polling stations across France closed. Extension until 18:00 GMT is possible in some big cities. French media were prohibited by the law from publishing any preliminary results until the last polling stations were closed.

The French residents chose from 11 candidates in the first round, but only two of them will make it to the second round on May 7, which will be held if nobody gets support of more than half of voters.