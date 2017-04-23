Fillon's Campaign Cancels Post-Vote Events Over Security Concerns

PARIS (Sputnik) — The campaign of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon canceled all big events expected to be held after the end of voting in the first round of the election, one of the campaign activists told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We were thinking about a party in Paris for tonight but for security reasons and because the activists and volunteers of the Francois Fillon are saddened by the recent attack in Paris, the party was canceled. Fillon's supporters will be at home, in pubs, where they can watch TV. But there will be no big gathering tonight," Samuel Lafont, a volunteer for the Fillon's team, said.

Journalists and the candidate's team have gathered in the headquarters, where Fillon is expected to address the press.

The candidate's press service confirmed to a Sputnik correspondent that large events had been canceled, partly due to security concerns.

Security concerns are raised due to a Thursday gunfire opened by a man on police in the center of Paris, killing one police officer and injuring two as well as one passer-by. The man was then neutralized by the police.