OSCE Launches Probe After Car Blast in Donbass - Secretary General

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) launched on Sunday an investigation into the explosion that had hit the car of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine in Donbas, the organization's Secretary General Lamberto Zannier said.

"The OSCE has launched an investigation into the incident and expects maximum co-operation from all concerned," Zannier said, as quoted by the organization's statement.

He also called on the parties to the conflict to ensure safety for the OSCE monitors.

"This appalling incident underlines the increasingly dangerous security environment the SMM monitors are working in every day. All sides are responsible for the safety and security of the OSCE monitors. The Mission must have universal support and everyone must recommit to its objectives and to protecting the monitors from danger," Zannier said.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement officials of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said an explosion of the observers' car occurred near Pryshyb settlement in the Luhansk region and, as a result, one SMM member was killed. According to the OSCE, two other observers were injured.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the killed observer was a US citizen. The nationality of the killed was later confirmed by Principal Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE SMM to Ukraine Alexander Hug.