Topless Femen Activists Detained Near Polling Station Where Le Pen Voted

In its Twitter account, the FEMEN movement posted photos from the event. The photos feature topless activists in rubber masks, depicting the leaders of several states, including the presidents of the United States, Russia and Syria. Also the ladies "dressed up" as the father Marine, Jean-Marie Le Pen, and in the former head of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), Nigel Farage.



"On a white limousine, in a spirit of unity, they came to support their best ally in France," Femen wrote. The caption for each photo contains caustic quotes supposedly on behalf of politicians who, in the opinion of the controversial movement, could illustrate their support for Le Pen.



On the chest of one of the activists "Marine's Team" slogan can be seen.

© REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik Exit Poll Shows Macron, Le Pen Leading in French Presidential Vote

Le Pen is the candidate from the far-right National Front party and according to the recent polls she has a chance to enter the second round of elections, with 22 percent of popular support.

On Sunday, over 66,000 polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time (6:00 GMT). About 47 million voters are expected to cast ballots, choosing among 11 presidential candidates. The first results are expected at around 8 p.m. local time later in the day, when the polls close. The second round of the French presidential election will be held on May 7.