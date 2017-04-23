Protests Hit French Capital on Presidential Election Day (VIDEO)

Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 116) Sputnik. © Sputnik. Protests Hit French Capital on Presidential Election Day

The French residents choose from 11 candidates in the first round, but only two of them will make it to the second round on May 7, which will be held if nobody gets support of more than half of voters.

On Sunday, over 66,000 polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time (6:00 GMT) and clsed at 7 p.m. (17:00 GMT). About 47 million voters were expected to cast ballots, choosing among 11 presidential candidates. The first results are expected at around 8 p.m. local time later in the day.