French Government Undertook All Security Measures for Safe Election - Hollande

© Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky French Security Forces Mobilization at Maximum Amid Election - Justice Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, French Justice Minister Jean-Jacques Urvoas said that all national security forces were maximally mobilized in the light of the election.

"All measures were taken and I want to thank the communes, which joined the need to be vigilant and provided the French people with all conditions that allow them to fulfill their fundamental right – to choose the future," Hollande said, as quoted by the France Info radio station.

On Sunday, polling stations opened across France at 8 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) for the first round of the presidential election. The first results are expected at around 8 p.m. local time later on Sunday, when the polls close.

The concerns about security at the French presidential election were raised after a gunman opened fire on French police officers in Paris on Thursday, killing one law enforcement member and injuring two others, along with a passerby. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.