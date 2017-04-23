Oil Leak Detected After Ship Hits Quay on Spanish Island

MADRID (Sputnik) — As a result of the incident, approximately 60 metric tons of oil leaked into the sea with the spill spreading across 13.6 kilometers (8.4 miles), El Mundo newspaper reported. Although the pollution level was reportedly assessed as low, the authorities ordered to close beaches near the affected area.

A Passenger Ship crashes into Pier in Spain

​On Friday, the ship suddenly ran out of power and engines switched off. As a result, the ship was carried by the stream and collided with the quay. The ship had 140 people on board, with some of them receiving minor injuries in the incident.

The investigation into the incident is underway.