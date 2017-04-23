Register
    Supporters take pictures with their mobile phone of candidate of the far left coalition La France insoumise for the 2017 France's presidential elections, Jean-Luc Melenchon (C), at the end a public meeting, on January 11, 2017, in Le Mans, northwestern France

    Melenchon Gaining Most Votes in Three French Overseas Regions

    © AFP 2017/ JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER
    Topic:
    French Citizens Elect New President (20)
    130321

    Left-wing presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon appears to be gaining the majority of votes in at least three French overseas territories in the first round of the election, according to Belgian media reports.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — In the overseas collectivity of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Melenchon gained 35.45 percent of the votes, far-right Marine Le Pen came in second with 18.16 percent, centrist Emmanuel Macron had 17.97 percent, center-right Francois Fillon got 9.32 percent, the RTBF broadcaster reported.

    Nicolas Sarkozy (L), former French president and candidate for the French conservative presidential primary, and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy speak to a women outside a polling station in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election vote in Paris, France, November 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Eric Feferberg/Pool
    IMF Head, Sarkozy's Wife Urge Citizens to Vote in Sunday's Election

    Melenchon reportedly appeared to have received 27.36 percent of the votes in Martinique and 24.72 percent in French Guiana, finishing first in both cases.

    In Guadeloupe, Macron received 30.32 percent of the votes, while Melenchon was in second place with 23.99 percent of the votes, Fillon was in third place with 14.87 percent and Le Pen had 13.47 percent of the votes.

    French media are prohibited by the law from publishing any preliminary results until the last polling stations are closed. First results from the French Interior Ministry may appear after 7 or 8 p.m. Paris time (17:00 or 18:00 GMT).

    Tags:
    vote, presidential election, Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, France
