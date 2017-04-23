Ukrainian FM Calls for Donbass OSCE SMM’s Car Blast Investigation

KIEV (Sputnik) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin called on Sunday for a thorough investigation into the explosion that hit the car of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement officials of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), said an explosion of the observers' car occurred near Pryshyb settlement in the Luhansk region and as a result, one SMM member was killed. According to the OSCE, two other observers were injured.

"Thorough investigtn of @osce_smm auto tragedy in occupied territory of Donbas. Safety&freedom of movement must B ensured accord.2 mandate," Klimkin wrote on his Twitter page.

1/2 My condolences to the family of the victim, loved ones&whole @osce_smm team. We will provide all necessary medical assistance to wounded — Pavlo Klimkin (@PavloKlimkin) 23 апреля 2017 г.

2/2Thorough investigtn of @osce_smm auto tragedy in occupied territory of Donbas. Safety&freedom of movement must B ensured accord.2 mandate — Pavlo Klimkin (@PavloKlimkin) 23 апреля 2017 г.

He also expressed his condolences to the family of the killed SMM member and promised that the injured persons would be provided with all necessary medical assistance.

Ukraine's southeast has been engulfed in a conflict since April 2014, when Kiev launched a military operation to suppress local militia. The OSCE mission was deployed in eastern Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire in the region, as both Kiev and the local militias have accused each other of violating the Minsk ceasefire deal signed in February 2015.