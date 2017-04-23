Turkish Businesses Eye Big Opportunities in Crimea

“Representatives of about a dozen big Turkish companies are taking part in the Third International Economic Forum now underway in Yalta. They are particularly interested in joint investment projectrs in construction, the hospitality business, health care and agriculture,” Unver Sel said in an interview with Sputnik Turkey

He added that thanks to the close intercaction between the Turkish and Russian presidents following the recent crisis in bilateral relations, Turkish companies have seen lucrative prospects present themselves in Crimea.

“There still exist certain obstacles to our business activity in Crimea, resulting from the unfair and inhuman Western sanctions. That’s why Turkish businessmen are trying to ensure the maximum possible security for their investments in Crimea. I believe that Russia and Turkey should work out a joint mechanism to handle this problem,” Unver Sel continued.

“If our leaders agree upon a set of measures to ensure the security of Turkish investments in Crimea, then I’m sure that our companies will dramatically increase their presence there,” he assured.

US and EU companies are prevented from doing business in Crimea, which Brussels and Washington regard as a territory “occupied by Russia.”

© AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI Russia, Turkey Express Desire to Lift Most Mutual Restrictions Soon

Nonetheless, many Western firms are highly interested in investing in the Black Sea peninsula.

Following the 2014 reunification of Russia and Crimea, Brussels and Washington imposed several round of sanctions on Russia over Moscow’s alleged meddling in the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!