13:11 GMT +323 April 2017
    Participants in the Taurida on Bakalskaya Spit national educational forum in Crimea

    Turkish Businesses Eye Big Opportunities in Crimea

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Turkish businessmen are taking a great deal of interest in investing in construction, tourism, agricultural and other projects in Crimea, Unver Sel, the head of the Turkish Federation of Crimean Tatar Communities, told Sputnik.

    Russian regions. Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Vasiliy Batanov
    Crimea, Turkey to Discuss Expanding Ferry, Air Transport Links - Russian Lawmaker
    “Representatives of about a dozen big Turkish companies are taking part in the Third International Economic Forum now underway in Yalta. They are particularly interested in joint investment projectrs in construction, the hospitality business, health care and agriculture,” Unver Sel said in an interview with Sputnik Turkey.

    He added that thanks to the close intercaction between the Turkish and Russian presidents following the recent crisis in bilateral relations, Turkish companies have seen lucrative prospects present themselves in Crimea.

    “There still exist certain obstacles to our business activity in Crimea, resulting from the unfair and inhuman Western sanctions. That’s why Turkish businessmen are trying to ensure the maximum possible security for their investments in Crimea. I believe that Russia and Turkey should work out a joint mechanism to handle this problem,” Unver Sel continued.

    “If our leaders agree upon a set of measures to ensure the security of Turkish investments in Crimea, then I’m sure that our companies will dramatically increase their presence there,” he assured.

    US and EU companies are prevented from doing business in Crimea, which Brussels and Washington regard as a territory “occupied by Russia.”

    Russian and Turkish flags. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Russia, Turkey Express Desire to Lift Most Mutual Restrictions Soon
    Nonetheless, many Western firms are highly interested in investing in the Black Sea peninsula.

    Following the 2014 reunification of Russia and Crimea, Brussels and Washington imposed several round of sanctions on Russia over Moscow’s alleged meddling in the Ukrainian conflict.

    Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations.

    Transport Ministry Indicates at Possibility of Regular Crimea-Turkey Cruises
    Russia, Turkey Express Desire to Lift Most Mutual Restrictions Soon
    Multimedia

    Residents of the village of Lugansk fleeing from an airstrike by the Ukrainian armed forces. Photo by Valery Melnikov
    Black Days of Ukraine: Award-Winning Series by Sputnik Journalist
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

