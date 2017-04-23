Register
13:11 GMT +323 April 2017
Live
    Search
    First round of French presidential election

    Why France's Presidential Vote Will Surprise You

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    French Citizens Elect New President (13)
    2106533

    As the polling stations which opened in continental France on Sunday in the first round of the country's presidential elections, political analyst Anatoly Vasserman took a closer look at the main candidates for France's top job.

    An official checks her watch for the opening of a polling station during the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Marseille, France, April 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Laurenson
    Polling Stations Open in France for Sunday's Presidential Election
    The four frontrunners in the race are independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, the head of the far-left political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon, and Francois Fillon of the center-right party The Republicans.

    Francois Fillon

    In a commentary for Sputnik, Anatoly Vasserman said that of these four, Francois Fillon is the only representative of the country’s old political establishment.

    He once served as a Cabinet minister under President Nicolas Sarcozy, who brought France back into NATO’s fold and organized the assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

    “Still, compared with Francois Hollande, even the not-so-successful members of the pro-Euro-Atlantic government of Nicolas Sarcozy are viewed by many as people under whose guard France was moving forward,” Vasserman said.

    This is probably why the Hollande administration has been trying so hard to undermine Fillon’s chances of being elected.

    Marine Le Pen

    Marine Le Pen represents a political tradition that is even older than the one espoused by Fillon.

    She is an ardent critic of the classical liberal economic theory of a global division of labor, according which the whole world one big enterprise where each country does what is prescribed by a single center.

    This, however, is thought by many in France to undermine the very idea of national sovereignty and other time-tested values of the past. That’s why  Eurosceptics like Marine Le Pen, who are trying to re-establish traditional values, are seen by the liberal establishment – both right and left – as enemies and even fascists.

    “That’s why I believe that when answering pollsters’ questions, many in France who support Le Pen choose not to mention her name even though she is exactly the one they might vote for. This is also why I think that her actual rating is much higher than reported even though it is not enough to land her a first-round victory,” Vasserman said.

    He added that, unlike the majority of pollsters, he was not sure that Le Pen will lose out in the May 7 run-off.

    Emmanuel Macron

    A man choose his ballots before voting in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Lyon, France, April 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Robert Pratta
    A Look at How France Chooses its Leader
    Anatoly Vasserman believes that if in the second round Le Pen faces off with the independent hopeful Emmanuel Macron, this would increase her chances for victory because despite all the calls not to vote for the “dangerous” Le Pen, Macron is still seen by many as  a political appointee of those who brought Francois Hollande to power five years ago.

    “No matter how hard he tries to portray himself as a ‘neutral’ and ‘independent’ candidate, everyone sees that many leading members of Hollande’s Socialist party have urged people to vote for Macron instead of their party’s own candidate,” Vasserman noted.

    He added that before he entered the race, Emmanuel Macros had spent some time working as an investment banker and a member of Francois Hollande’s Cabinet.

    “Macron’s inability to clearly outline his priorities reminds me of Mikhail Gorbachev. It could so happen that if Macron becomes president, France could repeat the fate of the Soviet Union under Gorbachev,” Vasserman warned.

    Jean-Luc Melenchon

    Far-left presidential hopeful Melenchon, who initially had a low level of public support, has enjoyed a surge in popularity in the polls during recent weeks and has a rather ambitious presidential policy, which includes plans to rewrite the constitution, tax the rich at a rate of 100 percent, devalue the euro and withdraw France from NATO.

    The eleven French presidential election candidates take part in a special political television show entitled 15min to Convince at the studios of French Television channel France 2 in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, April 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Martin Bureau/Pool
    Outcome of Election in France Could Have 'Profound Implications' for World
    Anatoly Vasserman said that just like in the case of Marine Le Pen, many in France who support Melenchon won’t say so when answering pollsters’ questions. People who plan to vote for far-right or far-left candidates are usually more tight-lipped about their plans than those who support “centrist” candidates.

    “I believe that having Le Pen and Melenchon in the run-off would be the best option for France because none of them will do France any harm,” Vasserman concluded.

    The second round of the French presidential election is slated for May 7. According to recent polls, centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and National Front hopeful Marine Le Pen have equal chances to win the first round, with voting intentions figures for both of them varying from 24 to 26 percent.

    The Republicans party nominee Francois Fillon is projected to receive 20 percent of votes. In the run-off, Le Pen is projected to lose either to Macron or Fillon.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    French Citizens Elect New President (13)

    Related:

    Polling Stations Open in France for Sunday's Presidential Election
    Outcome of Election in France Could Have 'Profound Implications' for World
    Tags:
    profiles, presidential election, candidates, The Republicans, French National Front Party, Anatoly Vasserman, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Residents of the village of Lugansk fleeing from an airstrike by the Ukrainian armed forces. Photo by Valery Melnikov
    Black Days of Ukraine: Award-Winning Series by Sputnik Journalist
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok