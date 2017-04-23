Ukrainian Forces Accuse Donbass Militia of Carrying Out Shellings

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukrainian forces on Sunday published a statement on Facebook accusing militias from the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass of having shelled their positions 46 times in the past 24 hours.

The positions of the Kiev forces have been bombed 46 times, according to the statement published by the press center of Ukraine’s military operation in the country's southeast on its Facebook account.

The statement added that at least one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and three more were wounded in the shellings.

In April 2014, Ukrainian authorities launched a special military operation in the country’s southeast, after local residents refused to recognize the new authorities in Kiev, which took the power as a result of what many considered as a coup.

In February 2015, the warring parties to the Ukrainian conflict signed the Minsk peace accord in order to cease fire in the crisis-torn region. Despite this fact truce violations in Donbass continued.