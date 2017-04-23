London Mayor Slams Gov't for Pushing Back Report on Anti-Air Pollution Measures

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK government's attempt to postpone the release of a plan to improve air quality is "a slap in the face," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Saturday, commenting on the news of the report being delayed until after the general election.

According to media reports, the government, which was expected to publish its report on Monday, asked the court on Friday for an extension until June.

"This is a slap in the face to every person struggling to breathe as a result of our toxic air. The government must show leadership and act," Khan said on his Twitter.

​UK media reported that the Labour Party also criticized the government for failure to tackle the problem and promised to introduce a new Clean Air Act.

Labour and other UK parties will contest parliament seats in snap elections, called by Conservative Party leader and the country's Prime Minister Theresa May and scheduled for June 8.