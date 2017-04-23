Over 100,000 Sign Petition for UK Prime Minister to Take Part in TV Debates

© REUTERS/ Leon Neal UK PM Theresa May Warned Over Brexit Campaign and Civil Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A petition urging UK Prime Minister Theresa May to participate in the televised debates ahead of the general election on Saturday had about 109,410 signatures.

Soon after announcing snap election, May told BBC Radio 4 that she would not take part in the debates on TV but would rather meet the voters instead. The House of Commons voted on Wednesday in favor of holding the vote early.

The petition titled "We deserve a debate — What's May scared of?" demanded that May take part in a televised debate.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK Labour Party, criticized May's decision on Wednesday, stressing that the UK voters had the right to listen to May defending her party.

The election is scheduled for June 8.