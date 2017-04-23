Register
11:40 GMT +323 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Supporters take pictures with their mobile phone of candidate of the far left coalition La France insoumise for the 2017 France's presidential elections, Jean-Luc Melenchon (C), at the end a public meeting, on January 11, 2017, in Le Mans, northwestern France

    French Left-Wing Presidential Hopeful Jean-Luc Melenchon's Presidential Policies

    © AFP 2017/ JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    115620

    Head of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon, who has enjoyed a surge in popularity and voting intention figures during recent weeks, has a rather ambitious presidential policy, which includes plans to rewrite the constitution, devalue the euro and withdraw from NATO.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "Our collective intelligence can overcome all the difficulties if we put all efforts into the common good. We must assume our responsibilities not only for ourselves but also for the universal humanity. I am ready for this. You are ready for this, I know it," Melenchon said in his program.

    Institutional reforms 

    Melenchon has vowed to rewrite France's constitution so that an end could be put to "presidential monarchy" and parliamentary power boosted. The candidate's proposed amendments also include changing the order and principles of the parliament's formation, in particular by prohibiting the lawmakers of previous convocations to sit in the constituent assembly.

    The constitutional changes, as well as ratification of any European treaty, would be put on a vote at a referendum.

    The eleven French presidential election candidates take part in a special political television show entitled 15min to Convince at the studios of French Television channel France 2 in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, April 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Martin Bureau/Pool
    Outcome of Election in France Could Have 'Profound Implications' for World
    The left-wing candidate has also drawn particular attention to lobby groups which seek to influence the decision-making process of the legislature, and has stated that he intends to prohibit their entry into parliament altogether.

    He has also said he wants to end the so-called revolving door principle, which forces public servants seeking work in the private sector to resign and repay the cost of their training if they served less than 10 years. Moreover, Melenchon said he plans to toughen the rules against conflicts of interest by extending the periods of prohibition for exercising private functions after resigning from civil service in the same sector.

    Additional measures will be put in place to curb corruption, Melenchon has stated, even adding that he intends to set a right for the citizens to propose legislation.

    In his campaign, the left-wing candidate called for abolishing the Senate, the upper house of the French parliament, and the Cour de Justice de la Republique (Law Court of the Republic), a special court established to handle cases of ministerial misconduct.

    Human rights

    Melenchon seeks to expand human rights and freedoms, placing France "to a new stage of human emancipation." According to the left-wing presidential hopeful, the constitution should guarantee freedom of conscience, right to contraception and voluntary termination of pregnancy, right "to die with dignity" (including with someone's assistance), and a guaranteed access to palliative care.

    French police (File)
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    French Presidential Election in Danger of Attack Despite Heightened Security
    Particular attention would be given to the rights of women and children, and the fight against racism and segregation. In particular, the presidential hopeful has vowed to abolish patriarchy in the society and ban prostitution.

    Melenchon has also promised to impose sanctions on the companies which discriminate against women in terms of occupied posts and salary.

    Security

    Melenchon believes that approaching  the issue of security and counterterrorism should be more logical and comprehensive, and that theories like the "clash of the civilizations" should be abandoned. The left-wing candidate has said that such issues as combating trafficking, corruption and terrorism should be prioritized.

    He has urged for police reform to increase its role in maintaining security. In particular, Melenchon has said he plans to double the number of technical and scientific police officers, and provide additional training to all interested officers.

    The presidential hopeful has vowed to set a mandatory public service for men and women under 25, which will include tasks related to such fields as public relief, fire-fighting, public security, civil defense, and environmental protection.

    With regard to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Melenchon believes it to be an organization which should not exist anymore, as its main goal — to confront the Soviet Union — is no longer relevant. Instead, the candidate has called for the adoption of a new military program aimed at restoring France's military independence.

    Migration 

    Police seal off the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Kamil Zihnioglu
    French PM Criticizes Fillon, Le Pen Security Stance in Wake of Paris Shooting
    Melenchon has said he plans to facilitate the process of getting French citizenship for those foreigners who stay on the country's territory on a legal basis. His proposals also include introducing a stricter control for counterterrorism operations, reinforcing intelligence services and making punishments for supporting and financing terrorists more severe.

    As for refugees, the left-wing candidate has called for the revival of the European Union's external border control policy and establishment of an assistance program for migrants returning to their home countries. The presidential hopeful has urged for the construction of reception centers under high, international standards, and called to put an end to placing of children in the detention centers.

    Taxes, Welfare

    The left-wing candidate has endorsed a 35-hour working week with overtime payment of 25 percent for an extra four hours of work, and to 50 percent if longer. For those who work during the nights or have taxing work, Melenchon has suggested cutting the working week to 32 hours.

    He has also called for the harmonization of social time with working hours so that employees need not sacrifice time with their families.

    Melenchon has promised to increase the national minimum wage by 16 percent and raise the salaries of civil servants. With regard to big businesses, the nominee has said he intends to set a maximum to facilitate the elimination of wage disparity between ordinary workers and top managers.

    Moreover, the Unsubmissive France nominee has said that he seeks to set the retirement age at 60 and review pensions in accordance with minimal wages.

    Eradication of poverty is another key aspect of Melenchon's policy. Specifically, the candidate wants to achieve "zero homelessness" by constructing social accommodation, as well as to elaborate a special plan aimed at improving the lives of the poor and granting them free access to essential needs.

    Regarding taxes, Melenchon has said he will review the taxation system and increase the tax burden for the rich. He has also proposed changing the system from five tax bands to a more progressive 14 bands, with those receiving salaries 20 times higher the median income (400,000 euros per year) to be taxed at 100 percent.

    He intends to increase inheritance tax and taxes on property deals, while at the same time cutting corporate tax and taxes for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as reducing the value-added tax (VAT) for basic necessities.

    Economy 

    Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    France's Security Forces Beefed Up for Sunday Election in Wake of Paris Shooting
    Protection of national economy is one of Melenchon's priorities. He believes that "Europe from the dreams of our ancestors is dead," while the European Union is nothing more than a common market where people are subject to the dictate of financial institutions. Therefore, Melenchon has called for France's withdrawal from all European treaties which stipulate austerity policies, as well as the elimination of state action and public investments. He has also expressed his negative stance on the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the EU-US Transatlantic Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA), the Trade in Services Agreement (TiSA).

    The Unsubmissive France nominee also seeks to devalue the euro against the dollar.

    Melenchon has also stated his intention to adopt emergency anti-dumping measures on strategic industries, increase tariffs for countries with limited social rights (using child labor or lacking trade union rights), and take measures against tax havens.

    As far as environmental protection is concerned, Melenchon has said he plans to inject additional 100 billion euros ($106 billion) for environment-friendly and socially useful projects, and increase support for small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, the candidate has highlighted the necessity of ensuring economy's transition to renewable sources and zero-carbon consumption via significant investments and research.

    Education, health care

    Melenchon has said it is necessary to improve the health care system by establishing a public health and prevention policy, which would include, among other things, pollution control, a ban on pesticides, and the prevention of chronic diseases. Particular attention will be paid to the disabled people and children.

    With regards to education, the system should be improved, genuine free public education should be ensured, and at least 60,000 teachers should be employed over a five-year period. Melenchon has said he intends to increase teachers' salaries, in particular for those who teach in primary schools.

    He also plans to promote sports activities and arts.

    Foreign policy

    Melenchon has urged for all necessary efforts to be taken to restore peace in Syria, as well as for the arrival to a solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    He has also called on France to respect the independence of African states, build news anti-globalist alliance with the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) states, and support China's initiative on creating a global common currency free from the dominance of dollar.

    Melenchon also endorses strengthening ties with Latin America states.

    As regards Russia, Melenchon believes that it is necessary to maintain dialogue with Russia, though he is not supportive of Russian policy becoming "authoritarian" from time to time.

    Speaking about Africa, Melenchon vows to rupture links with African leaders, ceasing Paris long-standing support of "dictators" in the region.

    The first round of French presidential election is set for Sunday, while the run-off is scheduled for May 7.

    Related:

    Russia Used Trump's Advisers to Meddle in Election Campaign - FBI
    Tony Blair Urges Britons to Use Snap General Election to Avoid Hard Brexit
    France's Security Forces Beefed Up for Sunday Election in Wake of Paris Shooting
    French Most Scared of Fillon-Le Pen in Presidential Election 2nd Round - Poll
    Tags:
    elections, Jean-Luc Melenchon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Residents of the village of Lugansk fleeing from an airstrike by the Ukrainian armed forces. Photo by Valery Melnikov
    Black Days of Ukraine: Award-Winning Series by Sputnik Journalist
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok