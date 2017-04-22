Police Officers' Families Rally in Paris in Support of Law Enforcement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Le Figaro newspaper, the movement members joined by mothers, sisters, daughters and husbands of police officers congregated next to the Mur pour la Paix (Peace Wall) monument near the Eiffel Tower.

© REUTERS/ Charles Platiau Knife-Wielding Man Detained at Train Station in Paris Day Before Election

This Saturday, a day before the first round of the French presidential election, was reportedly chosen deliberately to draw attention to the work conditions of police officers.

The demonstration, planned in advance, happened only two days after a policeman was shot dead in the center of Paris by a lone gunman, while two other police officers and a passer-by were injured.

According to the newspaper, the group was intended to be apolitical and its creation was prompted by the situation around the alleged mistreatment of a young man named Theo by the police.

"When [French President] Francois Hollande rushed to the hospital to see Theo, although the National Police General Inspectorate [IGPN] has not submitted its report yet [on alleged assault of the man by police officers], the president condemned the law enforcement straight away," Aurelie, one of the members of the group, said, as quoted in the newspaper.

A number of protests against police brutality have been held in France since February after media reports appeared of a young man assaulted at the time of detention in the Seine-Saint-Denis department north of Paris.