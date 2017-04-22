UK PM Refuses to Comment on Possible Taxes Increase After General Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Sky News broadcaster, May refused to confirm rumors that the Conservative Party will abandon its pledge made in 2015 not to increase income tax.

May reportedly drew attention to the government policies in the sphere of taxation, noting that four million people in the United Kingdom did not pay taxes at all and 31 million paid less taxes in line with the government's decisions.

​The prime minster added that her party would always be in favor of lower taxes for working people.

On Wednesday, the UK House of Commons backed May's bid for an early general election on June 8. May said the snap election was aimed at overcoming divisions in parliament, succeeding in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, and ensuring stability in the country.